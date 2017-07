This Might Be Why Ivanka Trump Put Marshmallows on Hot Dogs

Monday started out like any other day. The sun shone. The trees swayed. The leaves rustled. And then Ivanka Trump posted a photo of marshmallow-topped hot dogs and the internet lost its collective mind.

Okay, let's back up a bit. The hot dogs didn't come out of nowhere: Trump was sharing photos from her daughter Arabella's sixth birthday on Snapchat, and the photo of the skewered ‘dogs, each with an individual marshmallow sitting atop it, was just one of several images she shared.

That doesn't really help matters, though. Why the skewers? Why the marshmallows? Folks were still left scratching their heads.