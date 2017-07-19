This Might Be Why Ivanka Trump Put Marshmallows on Hot Dogs

Monday started out like any other day. The sun shone. The trees swayed. The leaves rustled. And then Ivanka Trump posted a photo of marshmallow-topped hot dogs and the internet lost its collective mind.

Okay, let's back up a bit. The hot dogs didn't come out of nowhere: Trump was sharing photos from her daughter Arabella's sixth birthday on Snapchat, and the photo of the skewered ‘dogs, each with an individual marshmallow sitting atop it, was just one of several images she shared.

That doesn't really help matters, though. Why the skewers? Why the marshmallows? Folks were still left scratching their heads.

https://twitter.com/betsy_klein/status/887072115689738240 Scenes from Arabella Kushner's 6th birthday party (with quite a balloon installation!) 🎈🎂🎁🎀 pic.twitter.com/KrMeik8rYl — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) July 17, 2017

Advertisement

Turns out there's an explanation after all. Or, at least, this *could* be the reason for the sweet-and-savory combo. In the Philippines, children's birthday parties often feature the very same mash-up of marshmallow and hot dog. "Filipino hot dogs are like fire engine red," Natalia Roxas, co-founder of Filipino Kitchen, explained to Delish. She also noted that the party food may have first come about when Americans occupied the Philippines and sold their rations to its citizens, but that nowadays, it lingers on as a tradition because both of its components are "accessible to any socioeconomic class."

https://twitter.com/SoooWhitty/status/887323117936402432 I need to know more about this marshmallow and hot dog situation--is this a thing? has anyone tried this? #mallowdogs pic.twitter.com/RicyXrVuFf — Whitney Ksiazek (@SoooWhitty) July 18, 2017

And regardless of its history or purpose, the treat simply tastes good. "It tastes like a party," Roxas continued. "I have fond memories eating this. Our marshmallow is made sweeter, so it gives you a salty-sweet dynamic. But especially when the hotdog is fresh off the pan or grill, the marshmallow has a slight melt on it, and you get a gooey bite with your hotdog."

If you're doubting whether Trump's decision had anything to do with this Filipino tradition, well, you're not alone. We can't be say we're totally sold on the explanation. But what Roxas noted about the accompaniments normally served alongside the hot dogs makes the situation all the more intriguing: She said it's typically paired with spaghetti.

Guess what else Trump served? ...Yup! It could be the First Daughter is jumping on the bandwagon of folks like Anthony Bourdain who say Filipino food is about to finally get the props it deserves.