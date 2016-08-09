Messy Eaters, Meet the Shirt of Your Dreams

Good news, messy eaters (and drinkers)! One apparel start-up has created a new "everything resistant" cotton shirt that reportedly repels wine, coffee, sweat and pretty much everything else. Through their clothing company, Ably, brothers Akhil and Raj Shah have developed a new kind of material that's technologically fortified against stains.

The fabric used to create the futuristic shirt contains something they're calling "Filium," which engages the "hydrophobic properties" of the cloth without the use of any other kinds of synthetic materials. The inventors claim this technology allows wine droplets to bounce off of the material, and any other residue to be wiped away with ease.

As CNBC reports, the brothers recently wrapped a Kickstarter campaign that raised over $540,000 from nearly 5,000 intrigued funders. The Shahs, who have been designing clothes since their teenage years, saw an untapped demographic (messy eaters and sweaty people, apparently) and set out to satisfy it. "We've always been good at finding niches," Raj Shah says, adding, "We've always been good at filling in holes or gaps in the fashion industry."

According to Raj, their mission was also rooted in a social cause. "In many parts of the world, people have to prioritize: Do I use this bucket of water for my hygiene, drinking, or my clothes?" he says. The brothers, who are originally from Kenya, hope that this time and water-saving technology could significantly benefit these communities with limited access to H2O.

How the technology actually works is still being kept under lock and key by its inventors, but CNBC did give the product a nod of approval. Two of three staff members who wore the shirt for three days straight during sleep, meals and work outs, were pleased with its level of resistence. So, whether you're a sloppy happy hour-goer or just a lazy laundry resister, this could very well be the shirt of your dreams.