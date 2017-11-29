The Most Ridiculous Meghan and Harry Engagement Souvenirs—So Far

Samir Hussein / Getty Images

Because you know you want wall art that says "it should have been me." Or perhaps a commemorative coffee mug 

Gowri Chandra
November 29, 2017

Upon the announcement of Prince Harry’s engagement to Suits actress Meghan Markle, companies have wasted no time commemorating the event with tea cups, tea towels, thimbles and other household items. (You know, for when you’re cross-stitching their engagement dates to hang up over the fireplace.) If you’re wondering what to do with all that extra cash around the holidays, here are a few ways to celebrate their precedent-shattering marriage—mostly for twenty pounds or less. (That’s 26 dollars, FYI. But love is priceless, remember that.)

Long-sleeved t-shirt

Courtesy of Amazon

It's unisex, because bad movie puns should be accessable to all.

Women’s graphic tee

We look forward someone wearing this and voicing the delusion and bitterness we’re too embarrassed to admit. 

This other women’s graphic tee

A more subtle lament. Stay classy.

Coffee mug

These are actually pretty cute; we’re kind of into these.

A photo opp with cardboard cutout Prince Harry

Royal Fever🇬🇧🇺🇸#royalengagement #whenharrymetmeghan💍💍💍

A post shared by Carolyn McCarthy (@hausofkaz) on

Again, we’re not quite sure what’s going on here. But looks like there’s beer involved, so that’s a plus.

“It should have been me” wall art

Hang it next to your poster of Justin Timberlake, who had the gall to marry another woman.

Murals

We’re just digging this style, 0% irony. We’d commission Pegasus Art for a mural any day.

Men’s graphic tee

Courtesy of Amazon

We can’t help but wonder what the customer demographics are on this. Also, the company is called "DB Prince Harry Shirts." (Just goes to show, there’s a niche for everyone. Just gotta find yours.)

Screen-printed coffee mug

Apparently 928 people have viewed this item today. We’re still trying to figure out what this means.

Screen-printed throw pillow

Clutch this in anticipation when watching the broadcast affair, if it happens to be televised—which doesn’t look likely, at the moment.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up