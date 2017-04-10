Meet the Competitive Eater Who Scarfed Down 255 Peeps in 5 Minutes

Easter is approaching, and with it comes different types of celebrations. Some people cook elaborate dinners for their friends and family, others take their children to Easter egg hunts. Matt Stonie of San Jose, California, eats. A lot.

Stonie is a legendary competitive eater. At the first World Peeps Eating Championship at National Harbor in Maryland, in 2016, thirteen competitive eaters were given five minutes to eat as many Peeps as possible. Stonie ate 200 Peeps in the allotted time, setting a World Peeps Eating record.

He proved himself again this year: At the second annual World Peeps Eating Championship on April 7, Stonie broke his own record, devouring 255 Peeps in five minutes. He pulled off what would be a nausea-inducing challenge in the hands (or the guts) of an amateur, to win a Peep-adorned trophy and $1,750.

This is a great improvement from a Youtube video Stonie posted last year, in which he eats 200 Peeps in the comparative life time of 14 minutes, nearly becoming sick in the process. The Huffington Post reported that he consumed “5,600 calories worth of the bird-shaped marshmallows, or 1,360 grams of sugar.”

Stonie—also known as “Megatoad”—is one of the best eaters out there. He’s only 24, but he’s ranked number two by Major League Eating, the organization that governs all professional competitive eating events. He’s held 20 world eating records – for everything from birthday cake to Hooter’s chicken wings – since he began competing in 2011. His biggest accomplishment came in 2015 when he defeated 8-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion Joey Chestnut, by eating 62 hot dogs, but Chestnut took back the crown the next year.

Professional competitive eaters train by expanding their stomach capacity with water, learning breathing control, and exercising regularly (perhaps surprisingly, Stonie weighs only 130 pounds) to avoid becoming sick and to make sure they can fit all that food in their bodies.

The competition between Chestnut and Stonie should be fierce at this year’s Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. We’ll have to wait until July 4 to find out if he'll be able will once again take home the Mustard Belt.