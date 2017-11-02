The Meatball Shop's Daniel Holzman Launched an App to Help You Make Meatballs (and More!)

Chef Daniel Holzman of New York’s The Meatball Shop, along with his Emmy-winning brother Eli, has launched a new food app that gives you the chance to become a master chef.

Project Foodie is an interactive video app with more than 100 videos featuring step-by-step instructions on how to create a masterful meal. The app currently includes video recipes hosted by Daniel that can produce around 30 full meals, but there are plans to add more recipes from chefs across the country in the coming months. The idea for the app sprouted from older brother Eli’s lack of cooking know-how and a little video Daniel recorded, walking Eli through the steps of making salmon.

Courtesy of Project Foodie

“My mom’s a really good cook and my brother is a great cook, so everybody assumes I’m this great cook, too,” Eli Holzman told The Hollywood Reporter. “I have a really nice kitchen with all this great stuff in it, but I have this dirty secret. I don’t know how to cook…. So in a fit over not being able to make this recipe, I asked him to just shoot a video…. What he sent me back was this video that let me cook the meal perfectly.”

For Daniel, the experience wasn’t just about cooking, but about expanding the way cooking culture approaches teaching.

“The more that I’ve spent time with it, the more I realize that every single thing out there is built on this prerequisite that you know how to cook—every cookbook, every time a chef talks to you on a cooking show, they’re telling you to sweat something or sautée something, assuming you know how to sweat or sautée,” Daniel said.

The app’s name is a play on Eli's hit Project Runway and was developed in partnership with The Intellectual Property Corp, Eli’s production company. While the creative caliber on the project is high all around, don’t expect their videos to be like what you see on The Food Network. In the first video the duo ever shot (about salmon), the brothers say Daniel didn’t edit. Instead, he talked to the camera like it was Eli. They replicate that “cook-along” style in their app.

“Every other food video you've ever seen in your life is edited,” Eli told THR. “They show one thing, then they pull out a bowl of them all chopped…. Daniel started talking to the lens like it was me... It's like an exercise video. In an exercise video, you watch the person onscreen and you replicate their behavior to get those results. We'd never seen that done for cooking.”

To make plates like The Meatball Dinner, Pop’s Chicken Parmesan, and Chicken Adobo, you will need to download the Project Foodie free app, which is currently only available for iOS devices. Downloading won’t get you full access to all the videos or recipes though. For that, you’ll have to pay the $3-per-month subscription fee.