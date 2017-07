McDonald's Value Menu Is Coming Back (Again)

In 2013, after eleven years on the market, McDonald’s nixed its much-loved Dollar Menu, which let hungry people on the go scarf down a burger or two at just a dollar a piece. The fact that you can’t make much money selling food almost for free finally caught up to them. The company changed the menu’s name to the Dollar Menu & More, on which everything actually costs $1-$5, but the value menu magic was gone.

It 2015, it was resurrected as the McPick 2, which let customers pick any two items from that menu for $2. Just one year later the chain discontinued the offer, once again squashing any hope that the steals the chain was once known for would live on forever. However, today reports are surfacing that the McDonald’s might be trying out a new version of their value menu.

According to one report from Delish, the new menu is expected to feature items priced at $1, $2, and $3, and will debut later this year or in early 2018.