McDonald's Delivers Fashion Line to UberEATS Customers

McDonald’s is celebrating the launch of their nationwide UberEATS delivery partnership with a new fashion line.

Called the McDelivery Collection, the line of Big Mac-themed clothes and accessories—like a tracksuit, sandals, t-shirts, sweatshirts, picnic blankets, and pillows printed with pictures of Big Macs—is available for a very limited time only.

On July 26, McDonald’s will be giving away items from the line to customers who order McDonald's menu items via UberEATS. You can find the cities and restaurants that are participating in the promotion here.