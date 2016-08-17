McDonald’s Is Trying Very, Very Hard to Look Healthy

The chain aims to associate itself with fitness by setting up shop in Rio and depositing a pedometer in Happy Meals.

McDonald's is going all-in on a health-oriented rebranding this summer. As an official sponsor of the Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro, the restaurant has set up shop in the Olympic Village, and has given competing athletes an all-clear pass to eat for free—as much as they like. Unfortunately, it looks like the gravy train has gotten a little out of control—and McDonald's has announced a 20-item cap for athletes taking advantage of the free food deal. Olympics athletes and McDonald's—those aren't three words you'd typically expect to see in a sentence—but the all-American purveyor of Big Macs has proved extremely popular with medalists from all over the world.

Australian badminton player went viral this weekend with an Instagram photo showing the 26 items he was planning on downing in one sitting. "Now it's time to eat some junk food after months of eating clean!" he announced on the social media platform.

The fastest man on earth, Usain Bolt, also indulged in some McDonald's in the form of chicken McNuggets—one of its signature food products that's currently undergoing its own messaging shift.

And Japanese volleyball players Yuki Ishii and Arisa Sato picked up coffees, fries, and salads for dining al fresco:

Meanwhile, Stateside, the restaurant is pushing a wellness message—and they're starting young. Now, instead of plastic action figures or fuzzy collectibles in your kids' Happy Meals, McDonald's is offering fitness trackers—flash-looking pedometers that come in six colors and "blink according to how quickly or slowly the person wearing the device is moving," reports USA Today. Now, if only these wearables could tell us how far we'd have to walk to burn of a serving of those (admittedly delicious) fries.