You Can Now Apply for Jobs at McDonald's Using Snapchat

You can do more on social media app Snapchat than shoot videos of yourself donning flower crowns or send NSFW images that vanish within seconds—if you're a tech-savvy person looking for a fast-food gig, you can apply to work at McDonald's on there, too.

The fast food chain first encouraged would-be workers to use Snapchat to apply in Australia, rolling out the option in April. It was apparently successful, because the function hit the U.S. on Tuesday. And through the app (or other traditional means) McDonald's says it's looking to hire 250,000 employees this summer alone. That's more people than the company hired during the last year, according to a CNBC news report.

"We're always looking for new and innovative ways to find job seekers," McDonald's USA senior human resources director Jez Langhorn said. "We thought Snaplications was a great way to allow us to meet job seekers where they are — their phones."

About half of the employees McDonald's hires are between the ages of 16 to 24, so it seems the company is onto something. McDonald's says it will also use Spotify and Hulu to reach out to potential hires in the future—though it didn't specify when or how, so we'll just have to wait and see if they release a McDonald's mixtape or sitcom.

But the company is trying to appeal to younger generations in more than just its hiring practices. In January, McDonald's rolled out a Big Mac ATM, an automated burger-dispensing machine that eliminates the need for a cashier or server. And last year, the fast food chain partnered with UberEats to deliver its meals directly to your door—you know, for when going through the drive-thru is too much trouble.

To apply using Snapchat, here's what you'll need to do: Open the app and wait for a McDonald's 10-second video ad—showing current employees talking about their jobs—to flash across your smartphone's screen. Then, swipe up, and you'll be taken to the company's career page, where you can apply for jobs at its local restaurants. And if that sounds too complicated, you're probably not McDonald's material to begin with.