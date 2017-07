McDonald's Pokémon McFlurries Come in Some Surprising Flavors

This is pretty great: not only is McDonald's Japan releasing a limited edition line of Pokémon McFlurries, but they're also making the flavors super unexpected. Okay, so a chocolate and banana flavored Pikachu shake seems pretty reasonable, but, get this—the Bulbasaur McFlurry is broccoli flavored. Along with the Pikachu and the Bulbasaur, they're also selling a Purple Potato Gengar flavor, a White Peach Pudding Jigglypuff flavor, a Ramune Soda (that Japanese soda that you have to punch a marble into to open) Squirtle flavor, and even a Habanero Pepper Charmander flavor.

This line of McFlurries will be released on July 14th to promote the July 15th release off the twentieth Pokémon movie, Pokémon the Movie 20: I Choose You! Yeah, we were a little surprised that they're still releasing Pokémon movies, too. You can check out McDonald's Japan's webpage for the promotion here, (but you won't get a whole lot out of it if you don't read Japanese).