McDonald's Honors Its Famous Sauces With Frame-Worthy Posters

Leave it to McDonald’s—the place you might least expect—to come up with a series of artistic posters in honor of their famous dipping sauces. The release of the nine posters—created for Creamy Ranch, Honey, Honey Mustard, Hot Mustard, Spicy Buffalo, Sriracha Mac Sauce, Sweet ‘n Sour, Tangy Barbeque, and the new Signature Sauce—coincides with the launch of the fast food chain’s newest menu item, Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, which are available nationwide today.

Courtesy of McDonald's

McDonald’s partnered with a graphic design studio and print shop called Delicious Design League to make a limited run of posters.

“They’re a collectible way for fans to express their unique fandom,” Billy Baumann, co-owner of Delicious Design League, said in a statement. “When creating these posters, we approached them as we would any intellectual property—trying to capture the feeling and defining characteristics of each sauce in one eye-popping visual.”

A blazing, smoky fire, an astronaut staring into the sun, and two intertwined dragons (among others)—these posters certainly represent an artistic vision that one might not expect to come from dipping sauces, of all things, but food can be inspirational. After all, McDonald’s dipping sauces are so legendary that fans once demanded that the chain bring back their limited-edition Szechuan sauce after it appeared on an episode of the show Rick and Morty.

If you want to get your hands on one of the imaginative posters, you only have one day to try: On October 7, starting at 2 p.m., the posters will become available to customers who purchase the new chicken tenders, as long as supplies last. Sticker versions of the posters will be available once the posters themselves run out.

Maybe it’s wrong to be shocked by this burst of creativity from the burger chain. After all, they’ve already released a line of surprisingly stylish merchandise, and another clothing line through UberEATS. Perhaps this new artistic side is what we can expect every time McDonald’s expands its offerings.