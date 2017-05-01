McDonald's Is Debuting a French Fry Utensil Called a "Frork"—Yes, Really

It's an all-too-familiar scenario. A bit of ketchup drips from your hamburger onto your placemat, and you're left with only one choice: to use your fingers and a few French fries to sop up the mess.

McDonald's is here to change that with their new "uselessly useful" invention—a "frork." Basically, it's a fork. But instead of metal prongs, it sports three French fries.

Nope, this isn't satire—though the whole thing is presented in a pretty silly way. It's a real product, and it'll be available at participating restaurants on May 5 with the purchase of one Signature Crafted Recipe sandwich.

McDonald’s debuted the tool Monday in tandem with their new Signature Crafted Recipe Sandwiches. In an infomercial-style video that showcases the frork's best tricks, infamous pitchman Anthony Sullivan (that'd be this guy) explains that the little device was designed to scoop up toppings that might fall out of the new sandwiches.

“When savoring these recipes, there’s a hitch you just can’t ditch: The topping dropping. This is a real problem. Wait, sorry, is this a real problem? Probably not, but good news: We solved it anyway," he comments in the minute-and-a-half-long clip, going on to explain that the tool can be used by both right-handed and left-handed people.

Technically, yes, you could just pick up some fries and rub them into the condiment, the way you've always done it. But then you're left with sticky fingers. The frork maximizes the space between your precious fingers and the spilled condiment in question so that you can enjoy a more hygienic, less wasteful experience.

But what's an infomercial without a toll-free number you've got to call RIGHT NOW? The first 100 callers to 1844-McD-FRORK will apparently receive a free frork, while the first 5,000 are guaranteed a coupon for one of the new sandwiches. May the odds be ever in your favor.