Behold: 6 Fashion Show Looks Made with McDonald's Packaging

Fast food clothing is fashion’s latest trend: KFC gave this actually stylish line of limited-edition clothing line, McDonald’s created a Big Mac-themed line they’re giving away to customers who order through UberEATS, and their official line of surprisingly wearable merch for sale in Japan is a minimalist burger lover’s dream come true. Now McDonald’s is getting a couture treatment: Students at the Miami International University of Art and Design used packaging from the fast food chain to create some impressive looks.

Alexander Tamargo/ Stringer / Getty Images

A South Florida franchisee for the fast food chain asked the students to take on the challenge back in 2015, to truly magnificent results. The designs, named the McDCouture Design Challenge , were shown as part of the Funkshion Fashion Week Miami Beach and Miami Swim Week at the Setai Hotel.

Alexander Tamargo/ Stringer / Getty Images

The franchisee that suggested the collaboration, called Cabrera/Bentancourt, owns 20 McDonald’s locations, and is a long time partner of the university. A panel of industry experts and McDonald’s franchise owners judged the collection of designs.