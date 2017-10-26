McDonald's Just Changed Its Name in China to 'Golden Arches' and People Are Confused

One of the world’s largest fast-food chains, McDonald’s is a fairly recognizable name to the average person. But for patrons in China, that name just got more complicated.

McDonalds Corp. changed its name in China to one that reflects the chain’s main logo: “Golden Arches (China) Co Ltd,” according to Reuters. The decision came after McDonald’s sold parts of its China business to a new company that plans to expand to about 4,500 locations throughout the location. There are currently around 2,500 locations.

But despite concerns by customers in China about the name-change, McDonald’s has clarified that it is only on paper — and not necessarily in its branding. “Our restaurant name will remain the same, the change is only at business license level,” a spokesperson told Reuters. (A spokesperson from McDonald’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Food & Wine.)

That means customers in China shouldn’t expect to see anything too different at their local restaurant. Regardless, the name change seems to have prompted confusion on social media in China.

According to CNN Money, social media users on Weibo — used in place of Twitter in China — have made jokes about the name change. One user joked that Golden Arches “sounds like a furniture store. Are you sure the fod is edible,” according to CNN Money. Another described it as “rustic,” and one pointed out the significance of the Golden Arches, as displayed in the recent biopic on McDonald’s Ray Kroc called The Founder, according to CNN Money.

Still, whether customers prefer McDonald’s or Golden Arches, it appears they will still get the same Big Mac and fries.