Mary Berry's New Show Isn't a Baking Competition

By Danica Lo Posted November 04, 2016

It's not the baking competition show we'd all hoped for.

Contrary to expectations, Mary Berry's first BBC show after The Great British Bake Off, which moved to a different network, will not be a similarly-styled cooking competition. Today, the BBC announced that Berry's new show, Mary Berry's Secrets From Britain's Great Houses, will explore "the culinary histories of stately homes" around the UK, and Berry herself will be developing new recipes inspired by her journeys.

"This series will be a real treat for BBC One viewers to go behind the scenes with Mary Berry and explore Britain's great houses through her love of cooking," BBC Director of Content Charlotte Moore said. The series will span six episodes—no news yet on when it's scheduled to debut.

Earlier this fall, producers of GBBO announced that, after failing to secure a multi-million dollar contract from the BBC, the show would be emigrating to Channel 4. Immediately following this announcement, three of the four longstanding hosts quit the series, leaving Paul Hollywood as the sole remaining cast member to remain with the show.

That last episode of GBBO as we know it aired last week, with schoolteacher Candice Brown taking home the grand prize. Two Christmas specials, which have already been filmed, will air as a coda to the series later this year—and I think I speak for all us when I say we'll be glad to have Mary Berry back on our screens sooner rather than later.

"I can't think of anyone more perfect to tell the stories of the great households and to bring us such a unique insight into Britain's rich culinary past," says Berry's new producer, Tanya Shaw, the managing director at Shine TV.

Agreed. *fist bump* *cake emoji*

