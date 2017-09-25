Mary Berry Herded Twenty Sheep Across London Bridge

Mary Berry, former judge of, arguably, the most popular baking competition on television is clearly living her best life post-Great British Bake Off: On Sunday, she opened London’s Wool Fair by herding a flock of twenty sheep over the London Bridge.

Check out #MaryBerry officially opening the #LondonWoolFair yesterday by herding her flock of sheep over London Bridge! 🍰🐑 | 🔁 @financialtimes A post shared by Heart London (@heartlondon) on Sep 24, 2017 at 10:13pm PDT

The spectacle was part of the fair’s Great Sheep Drive, which allows those who hold the title of Freeman of the City—the highest honor that can be granted to a person by the city of London—to lead animals over the bridge. Berry was awarded the title in 2014, and took part in the ceremony to raise money for a charity called the Lord Mayor's Appeal.

“They were exceedingly well-behaved," Berry said of the sheep, according to the Daily Mail. "I think they've done it before."

The London Bridge was once one of the city’s only trade routes, so the annual event is meant to reenact London’s market town past.

“Driving sheep over London Bridge by Freemen of the City is a tradition rooted in more than 800 years of the history of the Woolmen. Re-energizing this old tradition provides a fun day-out for Londoners but it is also a reminder of the City of London's important trading history,” explained Bill Clark, a member of the Worshipful Company of Woolmen, the organization that arranges the ceremony.

In 2016, Berry decided that she would the not move with the Great British Bake Off to Channel 4. She explained that she wanted to remain loyal to the BBC instead, but told Good Morning Britain recently that she would have chosen new judge Prue Leith to take over her old role because she “knows her stuff.”

The multi-talented Berry, who is clearly just as good with animals as she is with baking tools, won’t be out of work for long. She’ll return to BBC One with her new show called Britain’s Best Cook, in which home cooks will be asked to cook “the most perfect version of dishes that define modern British home cooking as well as create their special take on well-loved classics.”