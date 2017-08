Mary Berry Rebounds from 'Great British Bake Off' with New Show

Mary Berry fans who feared that she would disappear from your television, never again to bless the lives of amateur cooks with her incisive criticism and cheeky attitude, are in for a delicious treat: The famed TV host and homecooking icon is returning to BBC One (the former home of The Great British Bake Off) with a new show called Britain’s Best Cook. Hopefully this means Americans will be getting another U.K. cooking show import—and if our obsession with Gordon Ramsay tells us anything, it’s that we can’t get enough of British cooks giving other cooks feedback on their cooking.

The show will be hosted by Claudia Winkleman, and will run in a mini-series format with eight hour-long episodes.

“Mary Berry is returning to her first love; with more than 75 cookery books to her name, her authority in the home kitchen is beyond question, and she is the natural choice for the lead judge,” the BBC said in a statement.