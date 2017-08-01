Mary Berry Rebounds from 'Great British Bake Off' with New Show

Mary Berry fans who feared that she would disappear from your television, never again to bless the lives of amateur cooks with her incisive criticism and cheeky attitude, are in for a delicious treat: The famed TV host and homecooking icon is returning to BBC One (the former home of The Great British Bake Off) with a new show called Britain’s Best Cook. Hopefully this means Americans will be getting another U.K. cooking show import—and if our obsession with Gordon Ramsay tells us anything, it’s that we can’t get enough of British cooks giving other cooks feedback on their cooking.

The show will be hosted by Claudia Winkleman, and will run in a mini-series format with eight hour-long episodes.

“Mary Berry is returning to her first love; with more than 75 cookery books to her name, her authority in the home kitchen is beyond question, and she is the natural choice for the lead judge,” the BBC said in a statement.

Britain’s Best Cook has a simple premise: Ten home cooks (the non-professional type), will be asked to cook “the most perfect version of dishes that define modern British home cooking as well as create their special take on well-loved classics.” With Mary Berry looking over their shoulders, it sounds like that should be quite the challenge for the contestants.

Berry is a veteran of the cooking show scene: Not only did she steal the show on the Great British Bake Off, she also appeared in Mary Berry's Secrets From Britain's Great Houses, a historical program that introduced audiences to recipes from the houses belonging to British aristocracy, while Mary Berry Everyday let her celebrate her favorite ingredients. Her cooking segments have long been a staple of morning chat shows as well.

The show is still looking for other personalities to joing the hosting/judging team, so there’s no word yet on when the show will premier in the U.K., let alone when it will be available to binge-watch in the states.