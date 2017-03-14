Martha Stewart Meals Can Be Ordered Direct to Your Door

If you’ve ever dreamed of cooking like Martha Stewart, but are too lazy to do things like shop for quality ingredient, prep them for a meal, or even leave your house, here’s a possible solution: Starting today, Martha Stewart approved Martha & Marley Spoon meals kits are available to be delivered direct to your door via AmazonFresh in four major metro areas: New York, San Francisco, Dallas and Philadelphia.

Martha Stewart partnered with Marley Spoon in June of last year to create Martha & Marley Spoon, a weekly meal kit delivery service that promises to feature “Martha Stewart’s award-winning recipes and smart cooking techniques.” But by working with AmazonFresh, customers can now purchase individual meal kits without having to make a larger commitment – that is, outside of being a member of AmazonFresh. “I am pleased to collaborate with the most innovative retailer, Amazon, to bring better weeknight cooking solutions to all customers,” Stewart said in a statement. “It is so important to cook wholesome, delicious, healthy dinners, and I believe people will enjoy the nutritious and seasonal recipes offered by Martha & Marley Spoon, coupled with the flexibility and convenience of AmazonFresh.”

Initially, six different kits will be available via Amazon – Moroccan Spiced Chicken, Steak and Potatoes, Chicken Soup, Roasted Carrot, Oven Fried Chicken and Hanger Steak with Baked Onion Rings – though since the meal kits are intended to “reflect Martha’s love for fresh seasonal ingredients and varied cooking techniques,” the brand says that recipes “will change seasonally to include the best ingredients available.” The kits, which are intended to feed two adults, are priced between $22 and $24.

Of course, at that those kinds of prices, customers living in the four aforementioned metropolitan areas probably have tons of options for ordering delivery that has already been cooked. But hey, I don’t see of those options sharing the stage with Snoop Dogg.