Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

Study Reveals Marmite's Health Benefits, Still Doesn't Improve Marmite's Taste

Food & Wine: Marmite

© Getty Images
By Elisabeth Sherman Posted April 06, 2017

Yes, it's still kind of gross

The old saying "if it tastes bad it must be good for you" has been proven yet again by science: Turns out Marmite has serious brain boosting powers and may even prevent dementia.  

Related

A new study from the Journal of Psychopharmacology, published earlier this month, found that participants who ate a spoonful of tangy yeast-extract spread had higher levels of a neuron chemical associated with a healthy brain, called gamma-amino-butyric acid (GABA). GABA soothes over-active neurons; scientists have already determined that the chemical can help relieve anxiety. 

28 young men and women, divided into two groups, volunteered for the study. One group was given peanut butter everyday for a month, while the other ate marmite. 

They then watched flickering lights in front of a computer screen while brain activity was monitored using electroencephalography scans. At the end of the trial, the people who ate the marmite had less “excitable” neurons. 

"You could say it calmed the brain, and we think this is because the B12 vitamin in Marmite fuels production of GABA,” said Dr. Daniel Baker, one of the study’s lead authors. “Deficiencies in it have been linked with a host of neurological disorders. Even dementia has been suggested.”

Researchers say that this is the first study to examine how dietary changes effect GABA levels. Next, they hope to study if eating marmite improves the condition of people who already suffer from neurological diseases. 

The study could be Marmite’s saving grace. Popular in the UK, the dark brown condiment has a reputation for being inedible. It’s infamously salty, and in one taste-test was characterized as “concentrated by soy sauce,” while another volunteer commented, “Smells like death.”

Video: Watch Us Trick People Into Eating Chocolate-Covered Brussels Sprouts

brightcove-video:5191209734001

The study might just encourage more people to buy the product – perhaps to the relief of its manufacturers, who had a hand in the study. 

Worth noting, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, the study was funded by the Wellcome Trust and the Leverhulme Trust. You know the The Leverhulme Trust as Unilever, the company that manufactures Marmite. However Unilver claims it doesn’t “seek to influence the topic or study design of research when it provides grants.” But it does mean that maybe you should eat your marmite with a grain of salt.

Previous
How Much it Really Costs to Attend Coachella 2017
Next
The Internet is Not Happy About The Way This Pizza's Being Carried
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.