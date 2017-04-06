- This One Dish Is Meghan Markle's Favorite Thing to Bring to a Dinner Party
- Rosa Parks' Recently-Unearthed Pancake Recipe Calls for an Unexpected Ingredient
- This Gin Has Literally Been to Space
- How Drinking Wine Benefits Your Brain
- Get Paid to Travel, Drink Wine: One Company's Currently Accepting Applications
- Make Homer Simpson’s “Moon Waffles” The Right Way
- You Won't Believe How Much a Latte Costs in Russia
- Customers Like This Grocery Store More Than Whole Foods
- This Summer, the McDonald's Chelsea Location Will Become a Concert Venue
- Dunkin' Donuts Will Be Giving Away Its Coffee Coolatta Replacement for Free This Month
Study Reveals Marmite's Health Benefits, Still Doesn't Improve Marmite's Taste
- This One Dish Is Meghan Markle's Favorite Thing to Bring to a Dinner Party
- Rosa Parks' Recently-Unearthed Pancake Recipe Calls for an Unexpected Ingredient
- This Gin Has Literally Been to Space
- How Drinking Wine Benefits Your Brain
- Get Paid to Travel, Drink Wine: One Company's Currently Accepting Applications
- Make Homer Simpson’s “Moon Waffles” The Right Way
- You Won't Believe How Much a Latte Costs in Russia
- Customers Like This Grocery Store More Than Whole Foods
- This Summer, the McDonald's Chelsea Location Will Become a Concert Venue
- Dunkin' Donuts Will Be Giving Away Its Coffee Coolatta Replacement for Free This Month
Yes, it's still kind of gross
The old saying "if it tastes bad it must be good for you" has been proven yet again by science: Turns out Marmite has serious brain boosting powers and may even prevent dementia.
A new study from the Journal of Psychopharmacology, published earlier this month, found that participants who ate a spoonful of tangy yeast-extract spread had higher levels of a neuron chemical associated with a healthy brain, called gamma-amino-butyric acid (GABA). GABA soothes over-active neurons; scientists have already determined that the chemical can help relieve anxiety.
28 young men and women, divided into two groups, volunteered for the study. One group was given peanut butter everyday for a month, while the other ate marmite.
They then watched flickering lights in front of a computer screen while brain activity was monitored using electroencephalography scans. At the end of the trial, the people who ate the marmite had less “excitable” neurons.
"You could say it calmed the brain, and we think this is because the B12 vitamin in Marmite fuels production of GABA,” said Dr. Daniel Baker, one of the study’s lead authors. “Deficiencies in it have been linked with a host of neurological disorders. Even dementia has been suggested.”
Researchers say that this is the first study to examine how dietary changes effect GABA levels. Next, they hope to study if eating marmite improves the condition of people who already suffer from neurological diseases.
The study could be Marmite’s saving grace. Popular in the UK, the dark brown condiment has a reputation for being inedible. It’s infamously salty, and in one taste-test was characterized as “concentrated by soy sauce,” while another volunteer commented, “Smells like death.”
Video: Watch Us Trick People Into Eating Chocolate-Covered Brussels Sprouts
The study might just encourage more people to buy the product – perhaps to the relief of its manufacturers, who had a hand in the study.
Worth noting, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, the study was funded by the Wellcome Trust and the Leverhulme Trust. You know the The Leverhulme Trust as Unilever, the company that manufactures Marmite. However Unilver claims it doesn’t “seek to influence the topic or study design of research when it provides grants.” But it does mean that maybe you should eat your marmite with a grain of salt.