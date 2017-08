Mario Batali Is Filming a New TV Show

Mario Batali is one very busy guy. Between hosting The Chew, running an empire of more than 30 restaurants and Eataly locations and dispelling some very honest financial advice, Batali is basically a human Visa card (he’s everywhere you want to be). If that wasn’t enough, though, Batali has just revealed that he’s adding another venture to that ever-growing a list: a new TV show that he’s making with Zero Point Zero Productions of No Reservations, Parts Unknown and Mind of a Chef fame.

Over the past few days, Batali has posted a number of photos on Instagram that document a shoot in Northport, Michigan, a location that Batali and his family summer in annually. The big difference, however, was the presence of a full film crew, along with actress Maria Bello.