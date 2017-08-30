Maria Menounos Will Open a Concession Stand at Fenway Park [Video]

Boston baseball fans’ beloved Fenway Park will be getting a delicious new addition this September: Maria Menounos—professional wrestler, World Wrestling Entertainment ambassador, Emmy-winning television host, and actress—is bringing her culinary venture, Maria’s Greek Delights, to the stadium.

Although you might first recognize her as the host of the Entertainment Tonight, Menounos is also an accomplished business woman in her own right: Her line of Greek so-called "phyllo swirls" is already available at Amazon, Whole Foods locations, and other grocery stores around Northern California, but the Medford, Massachusetts-native is now going to open a pop-up concession stand at the park that sells Greek salad wraps, hummus plates, gyros, and “kabob in a cup,” among other menu items. Menounos partnered with food service corporation Aramark to bring the concession stand to Fenway.

Courtesy of Maria's Greek Kitchen / Aramark

It’s the first real world food shop for the entrepreneur, but it’s the perfect venue for Menounos to test out her growing culinary business. She is quite the baseball fan herself, and growing up, she sold sausages from a cart behind Fenway before and after Red Sox games. She even went to college in Boston, at Emerson.

"I'm blown away to be launching my first brick-and-mortar food venture at, of all places, Fenway Park, the greatest ballpark in the world in my forever home of Boston!" Menounos said in a statement. "I come from a long line of professional Greek cooks, so I feel an obligation to stay true to my roots with authentic recipes.”

The stand will be located on Yawkey Way and debut on September 4 (although the major league baseball season ends just a month later, on October 1). At the moment, she hasn't announced any plans to open more pop-up locations, but perhaps the Fenway Park location is a sign she's planning to join a growing number of celebrities getting into the restaurant business.