Margaritaville Is Selling a $1,977 Margarita to Celebrate a Very Special Birthday

The casual-dining chain Margaritaville has crafted an entire brand around the idea—the dream—of chillness, yet their latest menu item is anything but chill.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the very word "Margaritaville," the title of Jimmy Buffett's hit 1977 song that blew up into a global lifestyle brand, over 30 locations around the world are serving a $19.77 Ruby Margarita. One location, however, is offering something a little more extravagant: a $1,977 Ruby Margarita. What makes the drink so expensive? There aren't rubies—or any gem stones, for that matter—in the fluorescent beverage, but the marg is served in a party-sized batch that can be shared with up to eight people, plus comes with a Margaritaville Frozen Concoction Maker, Margaritaville Beverage Dispenser, Margaritaville Party Tub and eight Margaritaville Margarita Glasses for you to take home and cherish forever. Is all of that worth almost $2,000? That's for you to decide.

The $1,977 Ruby Margarita will be available during Margaritaville's anniversary weekend celebration from November 17 to 19, exclusively at JWB Prime Steak and Seafood at the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in South Florida.

If even the $19.77 version seems a little overpriced, you can make the margarita at home, as a spokesperson for the restaurant shared the recipe, which, of course, prominently features Margaritaville-branded items: 1.5 oz. Margaritaville Gold Tequila, .75 oz. Cointreau Orange Liquor, 3 oz. Margaritaville Margarita Mix and .75 oz. Raspberry Purée.

One thing we would like to add is that Jimmy Buffett's real name is James William Buffett. We just learned this and can't stop thinking about it.