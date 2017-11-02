Love Margaritaville? Here's Where You Can Find all the Recipes

Few, if any, songs have ever gone on to have the multifaceted success of Jimmy Buffet’s “Margaritaville.” The 1977 single went from a Top 10 hit to an unstoppable branding powerhouse. Beyond becoming Buffet’s signature tune for endless touring, the term “Margaritaville” has been slapped on a restaurant chain, casino, clothing line and, of course, margarita mix… just to scratch the surface. Needless to say, at this point, Buffet has plenty of money to replace his lost shaker of salt, salt, salt. But he’s not done. Next year, Margaritaville will arrive in cookbook form—hopefully featuring at least one solid margarita recipe.

Set to be published by St. Martin’s Press on May 1, 2018, Margaritaville: The Cookbook: Relaxed Recipes for a Taste of Paradise will be “the first cookbook for the global lifestyle brand,” leaving the door wide open for yet another Margaritaville franchise. Co-authored by Carlo Sernaglia, the concept chef for the Margaritaville restaurant chain, and food writer Julia Turschen, the book will feature some of the chain’s best known items like its Cheeseburger in Paradise as well as “an array of appetizers, soups, salads, burgers, sandwiches, main dishes, sides, and dessert recipes.”

And as if you were worried, the book also promises “recipes for the perfect cocktail, including Jimmy's Perfect Margarita, Paradise Palomas and more.” Not that you have to stop buying the branded margarita mix, but just in case you’re feeling like you want to go the extra mile.

“Our goal with this cookbook is to bring something fresh to readers – not just fresh ingredients, but a fresh approach to cooking at home, at the beach or on a boat with friends and family,” Sernaglia said in a statement. “We worked hard to provide simple, step-by-step instructions to recreate some of Margaritaville's signature recipes at home or wherever your adventures take you, along with new dishes that create the feeling of a tropical escape.” Fire up Radio Margaritaville on SiriusXM and you’re all set!

Margaritaville, The Cookbook: Relaxed Recipes for a Taste of Paradise is available for pre-order.