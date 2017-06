Take Marcus Samuelsson’s Food Tour of Harlem With Your Phone

If you’ve ever wanted a famous chef to show you around his favorite neighborhood, look no further. A company called Detour has put together audio tours of neighborhoods known for their food, and the newest installment features one of New York City’s most vibrant neighborhoods: Harlem, through the eyes of Marcus Samuelsson.

Samuelsson, who was born in Ethiopia and raised in Sweden, and is the head chef at Harlem’s Red Rooster, will lead you around the neighborhood he now calls home as you listen along.

The tour include stops in Harlem’s West African section, where you can try pastries from a Senegalese bakery, the “legendary” – his words – soul food restaurant Sylvia’s, a jazz club, and ending with Red Rooster, of course.