One of the Most Popular British Candies Is Invading America

Calling all Whoppers fans. You're in for a treat.

If you've never traveled across the pond to sample the U.K.'s version of your favorite chocolate-covered, malt-flavored spherical snack, you're in luck. Mars, Inc. has officially debuted the beloved Maltesers in the U.S. with a highly-coveted spot next to M&Ms, Snickers and Twix.

"Maltesers have been a favorite in the U.K. for decades and over the years we've received many requests for Maltesers from fans in the U.S. who have tried it abroad," said Kerry Cavanaugh, brand director of Mars Chocolate North America in a statement . "We're thrilled to finally bring the product along with the brand's playful personality to a whole new set of fans stateside as a long-term addition to the Mars Chocolate portfolio."

Maltesers first hit shelves in England over 80 years ago as "energy balls" targeted towards weight loss (what a time to be alive!), but you may have munched on them in movie theaters as recently as last year (they've made brief appearances in the states, but have never found a permanent place until now.) The bite-sized candies feature a honey comb-esque malt center—like a Whopper—that is dipped in milk chocolate and served in various-sized red bags.

As part of the brand's big debut, Mars Inc. has launched a "look on the light side" social campaign, complete with e-coupons, samplings and in-store displays at grocery, drug and convenience stores that encourages Maltesers fans to "embrace moments of optimism and fun."

If Europe continues to bring all of its candy stateside, there’s probably reason for optimism. But, that being said, we're not too sure about the optimistic part. There's a long list of international chocolate confections that should already be here, and we're not getting our hopes up yet.