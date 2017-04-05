Watch How to Make McDonald’s Szechuan McNugget Sauce (Maybe)

Suddenly, the hottest food in America is… a promotional McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce that has been discontinued for nearly 20 years. Now, either you know exactly what I’m talking about, in which case skip the next paragraph, or keep reading, in which case your confusion may or may not be abated…

On April 1, the internet’s favorite cult TV show, Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty, made a surprise comeback as a bit of an April Fools’ joke. In that season premiere episode, the very-typically-Adult Swim animated show that is essentially an insane Back to the Future parody had an ongoing joke about the awesomeness of Szechuan Chicken McNugget Sauce – a special sauce that McDonald’s briefly released in 1998 as a tie-in for the release of the Disney movie Mulan. Of course, diehard fans took these mentions as an opportunity to nostalgically obsess over the previously forgotten sauce… and here we are.

Amazingly, since the episode aired, McDonald’s has actually entertained the idea of bring the sauce back. “We never say never, because when our customers speak, we listen,” McDonald’s spokesperson Terri Hickey told USA Today yesterday. However, until the return actually happens (or if it never does), one of the internet’s own has stepped up to the plate.

In the past year, YouTuber Andrew Rea has basically made a career out of recreating famous foods and drinks from film and television in a series of video he calls “Binging with Babish”—racking up nearly half a million subscribers with viral clips that regularly garner hundreds of thousands of views. Of course, when the Szechuan Sauce bombshell hit, Rea was on top of the trend as quickly as possible, ready with advice on how to make it.

Since the original sauce is the property of McDonald’s, Rea obviously isn’t 100 percent sure about the recipe – though since much of the food he recreates is straight-up fictional, recreating a real sauce doesn’t seem like a major challenge. So instead, the video presents three possible versions: an actual Szechuan Sauce, a recipe for the sauce found elsewhere on the internet, and a version of the sauce made simply by mixing together other McDonald’s sauces (which, let’s be honest, is often how MickeyD’s does things).

I’ll leave it up to you to watch the video and decide which if any of these sauces are worth your time for fulfilling all of your Rick and Morty needs. It’ll give you something to do until you wait for the next Rick and Morty episode… the date of which appears to remain a complete mystery.