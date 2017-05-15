Make Your Dinner Ridiculously Pretty with Cherry Blossom Pasta

You don't need to be a master of food art to make an incredibly gorgeous meal. This cherry blossom pasta does pretty much all the work for you. You don't need to worry about how it got its gorgeous, pale pink color: the coloring all-natural, from Japanese beets. This little blossoms are a lovely take on fiori (flower-shaped) pasta, and they'll make you look amazing at food presentation.

Warning: looking at any photos of this pasta on Instagram is sure to take you down the food porn rabbit hole, considering how beautiful every picture of this pasta is. Whether the pasta is in the bag, on a plate, the focal point of the meal, just an accent—there's basically no way to use this pasta that isn't beautiful.

Granted, while beautifying a meal with this pasta might not cost you a lot of effort, it will cost you a fair amount of money. Three 100-gram bags of this pasta cost $40 on Amazon, so you might want to save them for when you cook dinner with your most judgmental aunt or your bougiest frienemy.

The pasta was created by Japanese food company Tamayaseiman, which sells quite a range of gorgeous pastas. They sell maple leaf-shaped pasta, adorable smiling sun-shaped pasta, and three different colors of snowflake-shaped pasta.

If you like pasta noodles that do all the food presentation work for you, but you don't like paying imported-from-Japan prices, you can also get gorgeous noodles that don't come all the way from Japan. You can get this charming, colorfully striped bowtie pasta for $9 or this adorable rainbow lasagna pasta for $14.