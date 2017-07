Maine's Lobster Industry Thriving, Despite Slow Start

The lobster catch in Maine this year has presented itself as a bit of mystery. In mid-July, the Associated Press reported that the season was off to a slow start, though lobstermen expected the season to pick up once waters start to warm. Meanwhile, prices were staying down even though there have been less lobster available (at about $7.63 per pound for 1¼-pound hard shell lobsters). Just a few days later, CBNC reported that actually “Maine lobstermen are hauling in record catches,” while prices remain “near all-time highs.” So what’s really happening with the lobster catch in Maine this summer? Turns out its a little bit of both.

“We had a cold spring and early summer and water temperature has everything to do with when catches start to pick up. Now that we are starting to see the water warm up a bit I would expect catches to pick up,” Curt Brown told Food & Wine over email. Brown runs Ready Seafood Co. in Portland, one of the largest lobster processors in the country. His company buys and sells 15 million pounds of lobster every year.

Advertisement

There’s another reason the lobster catch seemed to be down this year.