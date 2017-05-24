Magnolia Bakery Will Soon Deliver Their Famous Banana Pudding Straight to Your Door

Starting June 1, Magnolia Bakery will let you place an order for their deliciously creamy, fluffy banana pudding directly through their website. No more waiting in long lines, no more fighting through hoards of tourists trying to get their hands on a cupcake – you can skip the hassle and order your own personal supply of the pudding from the comfort of your couch.

For now, there are only packages of the banana pudding available for delivery. Each package includes six large containers (16-ounces each) for $48, plus shipping, perfect for a dinner or birthday party – but we wouldn’t blame you if you kept the whole thing for yourself.

Although you can place orders starting on June 1, the first delivery doesn’t go out until June 8. From then on, deliveries happen every Thursday.

The news actually gets better, if you can believe it: Magnolia will also be releasing four new flavors of the banana pudding, throughout the summer and into September.

Starting on June 5, the new rainbow banana pudding will be available in stores – it’s the classic recipe but covered in a layer of color confetti (more evidence that the desserts of the summer will all be rainbow-themed). In July, the magic flavor will layer the banana pudding with toasted coconut, graham crackers, and chocolate chips, an homage to their classic magic cookie bars. In August, they’ll introduce the decadent s’mores flavor: Layers of chocolate pudding, graham crackers, marshmallow fluff, marshmallow, bananas and chocolate shavings. And lastly, in September we’ll be able to sample the salted caramel flavor, made from dulce de leche pudding and homemade salted caramel made with Malden sea salt and bananas.

Magnolia is clearly trying to make this the summer of banana pudding, and you’ll get no argument from us. The only downside of this arrangement will be waiting for each flavor to be released.