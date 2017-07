Ludo Lefebvre's 6-Year-Old Son Really Wants Him to Win a James Beard Award

At the June 29 dinner celebrating S.Pellegrino Taste Guide – an online tool that lets you explore U.S. cities through the eyes of chefs – two star chefs showcased their city’s best food.

April Bloomfield (one of Food and Wine’s Best New Chefs in 2007) and Ludo Lefebvre were there to create dishes inspired by culinary trends in the cities they call home, New York City and Los Angeles respectively.

When he’s not visiting New York, Lefebvre is a busy man: He’s currently designing a permanent – a break from the pop-up style he’s known for – installation in a small trailer outside the Native Hotel, from which he will serve coffee and waffles (it’s appropriately named Coffee & Waffles). He’ll be dishing out a menu of savory and sweet waffles, including one with topped with ham, cheese and onions, another made with dry shrimp, cilantro, coconut and jalapeno.