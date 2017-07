Losing Your Ability to Taste Could Lead to Gain Weight

Losing your sense of taste might sound like the worst thing in the world. But in addition to dulling the umami of shiitake mushrooms or the sweetness an apple pie, you'll also suffer something else when you lose your taste buds: you'll likely gain weight, a new study finds.

First, here's a little background on how your taste buds work. On your tongue, you've got five different kinds of taste buds, each one meant to pick up on one of the five tastes: sugar, sour, bitter, salty, and savory, also commonly called umami. As we age, we lose taste buds, and with fewer buds on our tongue, tastes are dulled. Our sense of taste can also be lost, at least temporarily, when we suffer an illness that affects our noses, throats, or sinuses, the parts of our body that control our sense of smell, because smell contributes heavily to taste.

But what does losing a sense of taste have to do with weight gain? That's where this new research, conducted by Cornell University food scientists, comes in. They asked participants in their study to sip on an herbal tea containing Gymnema Sylvestre, an herb that has been shown to temporarily dull taste buds. Some participants received a low dose of the herb; others received medium or high doses. And as their taste buds were dulled, the participants were asked to add their preferred amount of sweetness to bland beverages.