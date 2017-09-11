The 'Los Pollos Hermanos' Employee Training Videos Won an Emmy

The 2017 Creative Emmy Awards aired last night and alongside this year’s usual suspects, like Stranger Things and Westworld, our favorite fictitious Mexican fast food chain got a deserved nod too. Los Pollos Hermanos Employee Training, part of AMC’s Better Call Saul, won the statue for Short Form Comedy or Drama Series.

The animated 10-week online orientation seminar for prospective Los Pollos Hermanos employees is lead by owner/proprietor—and meth distributor extraordinaire—Gustavo “Gus” Fring (portrayed by actor Giancarlo Esposito). The short videos cover essentials like loss prevention, customer service, cleanliness, conflict resolution and emergency situations. (Funny how these skills so closely mirror those involved in running a successful drug cartel.)

In honor of the win, here are ten tips for working at Los Pollos Hermanos:

1. Communication: A good LPH employee always makes eye contact and pays attention, even when thinking about their side business.

2. Cleanliness: Fring explains how to safely dispose of food waste (and other miscellaneous more R-rated trash too).

3. Shipping and Receiving: Shipping and receiving remain of vital importance to a well-managed distribution system. When deliveries arrive, be certain that nothing is missing and don’t open those “mystery” packages. Consult the supervisor instead.

4. Customer Service: Customer Service requires extreme composure. When encountering dissatisfied customers, “avoid escalating the situation" and whatever happens, don't bring the police into it.

5. Employee Code of Conduct: LPH employees must preserve the restaurant’s core values and ethical standards. Most notably, there's a zero tolerance drug and alcohol policy.

6. Loss Prevention: Employees must protect the chain’s valuable assets, beyond just the register.

7. Sustainability: The environment is of the utmost importance. One must work to reduce pollution from various cooking oils and chemicals, discarding of waste responsibly.

8. Brand Management: Never underestimate the power of word of mouth.

9. Conflict Resolution Conflict resolution takes compromise and occasionally a vaguely threatening tone.

10. Emergency Situations Accidents happen, but always have control over the situation. Do you know what to do if a gunman is threatening the restaurant?

Watch closely because, at Los Pollos Hermanos, someone is always watching…