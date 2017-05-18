Los Angeles Will Soon Be Home to the World's Longest Pizza

In a much-needed triumph for United States, Fontana, California will capture the title for the world’s longest pizza, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, on June 10.

Stretching an astonishing 7,000 feet, this pizza will triumph over the previous record holder, a 6,561-foot pizza baked in Italy in 2016. Pizzaovens.com – along with several other sponsors – is behind the mega pie, which will be draped on tables along the Auto Club Speedway.

The process for breaking the record in Fontana will likely follow what happened in Italy last year: Hundreds of volunteers had to stretch the dough, sauce it, and sprinkle toppings over it before three ovens placed on a dolly rolled over the top to bake it.

Fontana’s pizza will be truly massive: The dough alone is expected to weight 8,000 pounds, while the sauce and cheese will weight 5,600 pounds and 3,600 respectively. Including toppings, the completed pie will weigh around 17,200 pounds. The pizza will take around eight hours to finish – if all goes according to plan. This type of miracle takes time.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is open to the public if you want to watch the magic happen. To answer the question you’re really interested in, spectators won’t be able to eat the resulting deliciousness: The finished pizza will be donated to local homeless shelters and food banks.