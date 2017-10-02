Over 75 L.A. Restaurants and Bars Make It Easy to Help Puerto Rico

We get it. You want to help, but you're busy with work and family commitments. You want to help, but you don't have the time or the money to attend a fancy-pants charity event. You want to help, but you're not sure where to start. Also, you feel like you really need a drink. Stress-eating could be on the agenda, too.

So listen: If you're in L.A., your favorite restaurants and bars are about to make it really easy for you. If you want to help Puerto Rico recover from Hurricane Maria, you can just go out to eat or drink at one of more than 75 places from October 7 through October 14.

Courtesy of Kato

The L.A. Loves Puerto Rico fundraising effort is bringing together many of the city's best restaurants and bars to raise money for Unidos Por Puerto Rico by donating 100 percent of the proceeds from special Puerto Rico-inspired dishes and drinks.

Participants include wonderful L.A. restaurants like Ludo Lefebvre's Trois Mec, Vartan Abgaryan's 71Above, Suzanne Goin's Lucques, Tom Colicchio's Craft, The Bazaar by José Andrés, Jon Yao's Kato, Jonathan Whitener's Here's Looking at You, Roxana Jullapat and Daniel Mattern's Friends & Family and other great places that range from luxurious tasting-menu spots to casual daytime cafes.

Want mostly vegetables for dinner? Josef Centeno's P.Y.T. is participating. Been meaning to check out one of L.A.'s buzzy new Italian restaurants? Evan Funke's Felix and Steve Samson's Rossoblu are here. Want good food in a relaxed bar setting? Phillip Frankland Lee's Woodley Proper has you covered. Again, L.A. is making it easy for you to help Puerto Rico.

Courtesy of Rossoblu

This is a grassroots movement, largely organized via e-mail and promoted via social media, that was put together quickly. Hospitality consultant Andrea Sun (who is spearheading the effort with her HQ Collective business partner, Edward Allen) sent out an e-mail on September 27 asking for help rounding up restaurants for L.A. Loves Puerto Rico. Within 48 hours, more than 50 spots in L.A.'s close-knit dining community were confirmed.

Sun, who sees L.A. Loves Puerto Rico as a way to "activate everyday people to contribute in some small way in their daily lives," is now getting inquiries about launching something similar in other cities.

You can see the full list of restaurants and bars participating in L.A. Loves Puerto Rico here.