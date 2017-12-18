The Lord of the Rings Wines Are Now Available

Almost exactly 14 years ago, the third and final Lord of the Rings movie, The Return of the King, was released. Meanwhile, three years have passed since the last Hobbit movie (assuming they aren’t trying to squeeze any more out of that book!) And yet, like the novels before them, the films are still culturally relevant to this day – and they aren’t done, either: Warner Bros. has just announced a brand new line of wines inspired by the movies.

Released today, The Lord of the Rings wines are a series of four officially-branded, limited-edition wines made in a partnership between Hollywood giant Warner Bros. and winemaker Lot18 (a name you may recognize from their recent involvement in the official Saturday Night Live line of wines). Fans of the series will easily recognize the names of the four vinos: Aragorn, Galadriel, Frodo and Gandalf – with each bottle consisting of a different style which is paired to the character it’s named after.

The 2015 Aragorn Appellation Lussac - St. Émilion Contrôlée ($25) is “a blend of 80% Merlot, 15% Cabernet Franc and 5% Malbec” described as “a wine fit for a king as mighty and honorable as Aragorn.”

For the 2016 Galadriel Bordeaux Blanc ($18), the wine is said to have “piercing citrus flavors and remarkable concentration.” “Just as Galadriel is revered by all those graced by her presence, this impressive white is a true testament to her strength and wisdom, imbuing an immediate sense of devotion with its graceful palate,” the brand states.

The 2016 Frodo Lodi Old Vine Zinfandel ($20) is “as honest and pure as a Hobbit’s heart.” “Just as Hobbits are sturdier than they appear, so are the old vines that produced this red, which have endured for decades to survive - and flourish - against all odds,” reads the description.

Finally, the 2016 Gandalf Monterey County Pinot Noir ($20) is said to be “unassuming at first glance, but quickly revealed to be spirited and persuasive, with black raspberry, alpine strawberry, and forest floor flavors casting a spell over your palate, bringing you back sip after sip.”

Only 6,000 bottles of each wine are being released, and they are on sale now, while supplies last, exclusively at lot18.com/lordoftherings. If you’re in need of a last minute gift for a Lord of the Rings fan, looks like that quest may have just become a bit less arduous.