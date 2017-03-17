Search form
This London Restaurant Is Officially Banning Avocados from Its Menu

© Getty Images/Cultura Exclusive
By Rebekah Lowin Posted March 17, 2017

We're not sure how we feel about this.

Avocado toast. Avocado smash. Avocado pudding. Even, yes, avocado socks. 

They’re everywhere, and that's not news to any of us. After all, it’s been that way for years now. According to GrubStreet, in 1999, Americans consumed 1.1 pounds of avocados per capita. By 2014, that number had risen signifcantly: We were consuming 5.8 pounds each. During the Super Bowl alone, Americans are estimated to eat almost 278 million individual avocados. And in 2014, when Chipotle announced that rising avocado prices might mean they’d have to remove guacamole from its menu, the Internet nearly lost its mind.

The avocado craze shows no signs of slowing down, and frankly, we’re okay with that. We love that. Healthy fat, a cheerful green color, and a deliciously creamy texture...how could one ever tire of the stuff?

Well, one restaurant in London has. And they’re doing something about it. Firedog, an Aegean-inspired restaurant with an all-day breakfast and lunch menu, has decided to ban avocados from their menu completely. 

Surely there’s got to be some sort of happy medium here, right?

Nope: “The ever-evolving cooking methods used in Aegean street food inspired us to create a colourful menu rich in interesting flavours and fresh ingredients. All without an avocado in sight,” Executive Chef George Notley commented, according to The Independent.

“Our mission is to reinvigorate the morning dining scene in London, which has done avocado to death, and we’re frankly bored of seeing it on every breakfast and brunch menu.”

They'll be incorporating other superfoods instead, such as fennel and pomegranate, in dishes like Grilled Halloumi & Fennel Roasted Beetroot and Pan-Fried Sea Bass with Shaved Fennel, Pickled Cucumber, Pomegranate, Dill & Green Chilli. 

Will the scheme succeed, or will it totally backfire? If you brunch with nary an avo in sight, can you even say you brunched?

Only time will tell. One thing’s for sure, though: Back here in America, you’ll have to pry the ‘cados from our cold, dead hands.

All products and services featured are selected by our editors.
