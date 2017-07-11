Restaurant Gives Out Lighting Kits for Perfect Instagrams

If you’ve ever picked up your phone to take a photo of an acai bowl, only to find that a cloud had just passed over the sun...then you’ll understand why this news is so important. It’s tough out there for iPhone photographers, especially those hoping to become the next Instagram food star. Washed-out photographs, dim lighting, unsightly food, and dwindling battery life are just a few of the many problems faced by these would-be photogs.

Well, now there’s hope for diners at one restaurant, at least. Dirty Bones, which has locations in Manhattan and London, is rolling out what it’s dubbing its "foodie Instagram packs” to make it easier for its customers to get the full ‘grammable experience. And get this: The kits are completely free of charge.

Each kit contains a portable LED camera light, a multi-device charger, a clip-on wide angle camera lens, and a tripod selfie stick (flat lays, anyone?).

Advertisement

"People love to share what they’re eating on social media, so we wanted to put together something that made it easier to get that perfect shot regardless of the lighting or time of day," a spokesperson for Dirty Bones told Mashable. "More and more people are also using Instagram to help them decide where to eat, so as a restaurant group it’s key for us to make sure that people are getting the best possible shots of all our dishes and drinks.”

And if you’re one of the potential patrons who isn’t too pleased to hear about this new offering, you may be in the minority. Nowadays, more and more restaurants are adding amenities that make it easier for their clientele to document their experience and food—even going so far as to add their logo right onto the food itself.

As the owner of Dante, a Manhattan bar that stamps their ice cubes with the establishment’s name, told Bloomberg: “We all know we live in an Instagram world, and the competition between bars is hotter than ever. Each place needs a way to captivate people and get them talking about you. It is, after all, free publicity.”

You know what they say: If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.