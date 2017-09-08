This London Department Store Will Ship Good British Food to the United States for Cheap

Liberty of London has been a fashionable fixture in the capital since the 1800s, its trademark Tudor-style façade known well to serious shoppers from around the world. Now, the department store turning its attentions from top-notch designer goods to something else that's so hot right now—food.

Rather than being content to flog the classics, Liberty has curated what it believes is the next generation of British essentials, bringing all sorts of good stuff together in the store's Mini British Food Hall, which made its in-store debut just a few days ago. Best of all, those who can't exactly pop over to Regent Street for a peek won't need to be kept in suspense—Liberty actually ships to the United States. (It takes five business days; right now, the cost is around $14, a third of what Fortnum & Mason is charging, for example.)

While not exactly offering the same size and scope as, say, Harrods, there's an impressive array of product that's been pulled in, here. The focus is heavily on micro-producers from across the United Kingdom, many of them very recent additions to the scene—tea that's been both grown and produced in Cornwall, coffee roasted up in Yorkshire, some very creative jams and jellies from Cambridgeshire, top-notch, single-origin chocolates made in Suffolk, crackers made with seaweed and sea salt harvested from the wild west coast of Wales. This is the UK we're talking about, so of course there's drinks, too—small-batch gin distilled right in London is just one example.

The product speaks for itself, really, but this new project is not only spotlighting a new breed of what's sometimes referred to as the Best of British, it's also drawing attention to a new crop of emerging UK illustrators—Liberty is working together with &SMITH, a London branding and identity firm, to give the product labels a distinctive, almost collectible appeal.

To order online, visit www.libertylondon.com.