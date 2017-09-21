Chrissy Teigen Offers ‘John’s Underwear’ in Exchange for Brown Bananas

Tweeting to your 7.5 followers for bananas is the new asking your neighbor for sugar.

On Thursday afternoon, Chrissy Teigen crowdsourced a very urgent baking problem: she needed six brown bananas to make banana bread. The Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat author tweeted, “if u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area, I will send my assistant to your home with a signed cookbook, John’s underwear and a Becca palette.” Banana bread is very serious business, and you can’t make a halfway decent one without brown bananas, hence the high stakes/inclusion of her husband John Legend’s underwear.

At first, her followers thought she was kidding, but Teigen made it clear that she doesn’t mess around when it comes to baking, writing another post, “SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY. Please send me a photo of u holding the bananas, giving a peace sign.”

if u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area, I will send my assistant to your home with a signed cookbook, John's underwear and a Becca palette — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY. please send me a photo of u holding the bananas, giving the peace sign — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

Immediately, her fans sprang into action, tweeting photos of themselves holding their overripe bananas just as she’d asked.

ok and @onairjake has 2....WE NEED ONE MORE! or, a single person with 6. this is gonna be a long day https://t.co/xbNyJIlN1y — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

SO CLOSE. she might kill me if she has to drive to multiple homes across LA https://t.co/k7bvlH93rO — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

SO DOES SHE! ok I think 5 will do. thank you so much will DM you now!!! https://t.co/mCWqYaxLzl — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

Teigen met her bananas needs in less than ten minutes, which would definitely be some sort of record if this kind of thing had ever happened before.

banana submissions are now closed. thank you guys so much I will send the runner ups some banana bread once done — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

just for safety, my assistant asks that u taste a small piece of the banana in front of her before making the trade https://t.co/k7bvlH93rO — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

This isn’t the first time the food-obsessed model has Tweeted about food (nor will it be the last.) (Please don’t let it be the last.) Last year, Teigen revealed a few of her all-time favorite foods, including Lure Fishbar’s lettuce wrap burger, the squid ink spaghetti at Babbo, the BLT at Joan’s on Third and the hot chicken at Hattie B’s in Nashville.

We are currently very jealous of the quick-fingered, brown banana donors who are about to find Teigen’s assistant at their doorsteps, holding John’s underwear, Teigen’s Becca palette and her signed cookbook.