Live Scorpion Discovered in Bagged Spinach

If you’ve been involved in a game of “bizarre things to find in bagged salad” bingo, you’ve had a hell of a week. On Monday, news broke that Fresh Express was recalling bags of its Spring Mix after two people found a dead bat in a their prepackaged salad. Now, here’s more breaking animals-in-your-bagged-leafy-greens news: A Maryland couple claim they found a live scorpion in a bag of spinach.

Shanmukha Pranay Rajeev Jerripothula and his wife Sri Sindhusha Boddapati told NBC4 Washington they bought a bag of Giant brand spinach at a Giant Food grocery story in Chevy Chase, Maryland, on Friday. When Boddapati opened it on Monday, she was met with an odd surprise. “I saw something inside the bag crawling,” she said. “I thought it was a cricket in the beginning, and then I noticed when it was [in] the bottle that it is a scorpion.” Boddapati captured the critter in a water bottle which Jerripothula says he took to show the store. During his visit, he gave the Giant some solid advice as well: “I told them not to sell the spinach anymore, because it might contain a scorpion.”

For its part, Giant did pull all their branded prepackaged spinach from store shelves that same day. “Customer satisfaction is our highest priority,” the company told NBC4 in a statement. “We regret any inconvenience to our customer. We take the quality of our products very seriously, and we are following up with the supplier to take every step to ensure this isolated incident does not occur in the future.” Sounds like the Scorpion Inspector is due for a stern reprimanding.

Luckily for Boddapati, it appears she had not consumed any of the spinach before she noticed it was doubling as a scorpion hideout. Sadly, our bat salad friends from earlier in the week weren’t so lucky: Those unfortunate folks had already eaten some of the greens before discovering the dead animal and had to undergo treatment for rabies as a precaution. Either way, I don’t think anyone would fault you for double checking your bagged salad before eating it for the foreseeable future.