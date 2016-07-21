How to Celebrate Ernest Hemingway's Birthday with Trivia and Daiquiris

Literary giant Ernest Hemingway was born on July 21, 1899 in a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. You could celebrate by writing a great novel, hunting elk and grizzly bears in Wyoming or perhaps covering a war and meeting your third wife, but all of this takes time. Instead, why not celebrate with a well-made cocktail and a rousing get together with other Hemingway fans?

That is exactly what the good people at Ernest Loves Agnes in Seattle, Washington, have planned. Tonight they will co-host a literary trivia night with Geeks Who Drink at the restaurant at 9pm. The trivia will focus on Hemingway and his contemporaries, and the restaurant will offer both the classic Hemingway Daiquiri and Death in the Afternoon as well as other drink and food specials.

Not able to attend? Grab your well-loved copy of The Old Man and the Sea or The Sun Also Rises and make yourself a Carmelita Kick, a tequila-based cocktail developed by Ernest Loves Agnes's own Marquetta Miller. The Carmelita Kick is bracing, tangy and just a little spicy. We think Hemingway would have approved.

Carmelita Kick

Makes 1

1 ½ ounces silver tequila

½ ounce grapefruit liqueur

½ ounce fresh lime juice

½ ounce fresh red grapefruit juice

2 dashes Scrappy's Firewater Bitters

1 lime wheel, for garnish

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add all of the remaining ingredients except the lime wheel and shake well. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with the lime wheel.