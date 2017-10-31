Limited-Edition Black Tap Milkshake Celebrates the 20th Anniversary of 'The Lion King' on Broadway

This month marks the 20th anniversary of The Lion King on Broadway—the live Disney-propelled feast for the senses that's inspired 24 global productions and garnered more than 70 major theater accolades internationally—including six Tony Awards and a Grammy.

Now the third-longest-running show on Broadway (after Phantom of the Opera and Chicago), the musical still draws epic crowds—epic crowds that we're pretty sure will be excited to hear that iconic sundae and milkshake purveyor Black Tap has launched a limited-edition Lion King CrazyShake. Perfect for a pre-theater sugar hit, no?

Available at all of Black Tap's New York locations every Saturday through the month of November—the 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th—the Lion King CrazyShake is a caramel shake with a vanilla frosted rim, red, orange and yellow sprinkles, all topped with yellow cotton candy and a chocolate lion lollipop.

We're pretty sure Simba would approve.