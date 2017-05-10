Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

Lightsaber Churros Are Now for Sale at Disneyland

Food & Wine: lightsaber churros

Courtesy of Paul Hiffmeyer / Disneyland
By Mike Pomranz Posted May 10, 2017

Trust your feelings (and hunger)

When news first broke in 2012 that the Walt Disney Company had bought Lucasflims – the entire Star Wars universe included – fans immediately began debating just how Disney’s involvement might affect the Star Wars franchise moving forward. By most measures, since the release of The Force Awakens and Rogue One, the movies seem to be in good hands. So maybe we were asking the wrong question: Instead, maybe we should have been discussing how the Star Wars franchise might affect Disney? Specifically, the churros.

brightcove-video:5335695366001

In what may be the greatest merger of Star Wars and Disney to date, Disneyland in California has started selling lightsaber churros, according to Pop Sugar.  Though the initial thought of lightsabers and churros merging into one creates a sense of utter joy, on first glance the execution is admittedly a bit hokey. Basically, Disneyland’s staple doughy sticks have been dyed lightsaber colors – blue or red – and then had one end stuffed inside a small cardboard holder that’s designed to look like the base of a lightsaber. But upon further reflection, the idea and execution encompasses a level of Zen-like simplicity that leaves you wondering why we’re only hearing about this amazing invention now.

Related

As if these churros weren’t already an irresistible impulse buy, the sweet dough sticks are reportedly being hawked via a churro cart positioned right outside of Disneyland’s Star Tours ride – meaning visitors are being caught during a heightened level of Star Wars excitement. And as an extra enticement, they’re also covered with edible glitter and tiny, shiny stars. I can only imagine in some countries with more stringent laws, these sorts of sales tactics would be considered illegal.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BT2P-cmjnyn/

 

If you can’t get to Disneyland anytime soon, pics of the sweet Star Wars treats have – as would be expected – already began to flood Instagram. Maybe if you can conjure the Force strongly enough, you can pull a Jedi-like maneuver of having one fly directly into your hand.

Previous
Food Fight! Nicole Kidman Shades Giada De Laurentiis's Flatbread on Ellen
Next
10 Things “Juan Likes Rice and Chicken” Got Hilariously Right About "Chef's Table"


Sponsored Stories
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 

Holidays & Occasions

Popular Dishes

Subscribe

Clubs & Events

Contact

Time Inc.
Affluent Media Group

All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.