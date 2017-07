How to Make a Lego Breakfast

Kellogg’s famously sold its Eggo waffle brand with the slogan, “Leggo my Eggo.” But if you’re interested in a more literal “Lego” breakfast – no waffles included – you’ll definitely want to check out this YouTube video.

The guys who run the YouTube channel BrickBrosProduction have been doing some pretty cool stuff with Legos for a couple years now. They specialize in stop motion, taking a bunch of single frames of Lego creations and turning them into fun animations. But their latest project, entitled “Lego In Real Life,” is already one of their most popular. In the video, a boy cooks a breakfast where all the ingredients are made out of Lego bricks. He uses Lego butter to grease a pan, cracks and fries Lego eggs then adds a bit of Lego salt and pepper, toasts Lego bread before slathering it with Lego jam, and pours a glass of Lego milk… all in stop motion.