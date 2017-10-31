9 Recipes for Leftover Halloween Candy

Why gorge yourself on candy alone when there are so many sweet things to make with your favorite treats?
Halloween candy is super fun on Halloween, but what do you do come November when the party's over and you're stuck with all the leftovers? Whether you're looking for ways to repurpose your extra candy or to show up your friends by having the best Halloween party snacks, these delightful desserts will take your Halloween candies to the next level.
Candy Corn and Chocolate Chip Cookies
Let's start with the most iconic Halloween candy of all: candy corn. If handfuls of what's basically pure corn syrup don't quite cut it for you, you can step up your candy corn game by baking them into these delicious cookies.
Deep-Fried Candy Corn
Or, for a somehow even more indulgent approach, you can deep-fry your candy corn with this ridiculously decadent recipe.
Chocolate-Mint Thumbprint Cookies with Junior Mints
If minty chocolates are your Halloween candies of choice, like Junior Mints, York Peppermint Patties, or Andes, you can mix them into the batter of these chocolate-mint thumbprint cookies.
Peanut Butter S'Mores
For minimal effort and maximum reward, you can repurpose your Reese's cups into these peanut butter s'mores.
No-Bake Peanut Butter Cup Cookies
For another bake-free Reese's cup option, you can make these refrigerated chocolate peanut butter cookies.
Popcorn with Pop Rocks
If you want a party snack that really pops (what? we had to), try unloading your extra Pop Rocks into this white chocolate-coated popcorn.
M&M's Peanut Butter Cookies
Stuck with dozens of fun-sized packs of M&M's? Try baking them into these soft and chewy peanut butter cookies.
Red Velvet Eye Balls with M&M's Pupils
Or you could take a more sophisticated (but still spooky!) route and use your M&M's make these white chocolate-coated red velvet cake balls. With a little bit of carefully applied food dye and some well-placed M&M's, they turn from charming treats to creepy eyeballs.
Candy Cookies with Mounds and Reese's
Another more sophisticated option: these truffle-like cookies, inspired by a traditional German holiday cookie, are filled with your choice of soft-centered chocolate candies.
Black Licorice Brownies
Of course, there is such a thing as sophisticated to a fault, like if your idea of Halloween candy is the strongest black licorice you can find. If that's you, you can savor it by baking the licorice into these rich, chewy brownies.