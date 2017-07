LeBron James Is Behind the Fastest Growing Restaurant Chain in America

With the opening of its 200th restaurant in Ohio on Tuesday, Blaze Pizza cemented its status as fastest growing restaurant chain in America.

The chain, which was founded in 2011 in Southern California, started out with just two locations. But their fast, affordable take on the “build-your-own-pizza” model clearly resonated with customers. In just the past four years, they have gone from operating 2 eateries, to two hundred – the fastest start for a restaurant chain in the U.S., according to a report from Forbes.

LeBron James, apparently a keen businessman, has been on board since Blaze Pizza’s humble beginnings: He invested in the company in 2012 and became a franchisee a year later. The basketball superstar also appeals to his 91 million followers across his social media platforms to endorse the chain. A video of James disguising himself as Blaze employee named Ron went viral last year.