Get Ready For Deals—Le Creuset's Factory-to-Table Sale Is Back

There are not a lot of cookware sales worth traveling for, but if there's an exception, it's Le Creuset's Factory-to-Table Sale. Beloved by home cooks, pros, and Food & Wine editors alike, the high-quality and extremely versatile line of pots, Dutch ovens, pans, and other kitchen essentials can cause a hit to many a savings account thanks to their justifiably high price tag.

But next month, the cost is coming down. Le Creuset's fourth Factory-to-Table Sale will be held in Charleston, South Carolina at the Charleston Area Convention Center on Friday and Saturday, November 10 and 11 from 9 AM to 7 PM, and Sunday, November 12 from 10 AM to 5 PM. There will also be a special early shopping event Thursday, November 9 from 4 PM to 9 PM. The sale will feature special discounts on a huge selection of Le Creuset products from around the world, which means the convention center floor will be filled not just with less expensive Le Creuset's, but shapes and colors not normally available in America.

A ticket, which costs $10 for Friday and Saturday but is free Sunday, will get you entrance for a two-hour shopping session. In addition to gaining entry to 25,000 square feet of enameled goodness, all ticket proceeds will benefit local partners The Green Heart Project, and culinary scholarship funds for the Culinary Institute of Charleston.

The November 9 VIP event for the sale (which comes a month and a half after this year's first Factory-to-Table sale in Nashville) will grant early access to "the floor products and sales, demos and meet-and-greets with Charleston’s top chefs, live music, tasty bites and sips to fuel shoppers, and more" and tickets cost $25.

So whether you've been saving for a Le Creuset, or are looking to pick up one of the specially curated holiday editions unique to the sale event, get your tickets now. And on your mark… get (Le Creu)set… go!

The Le Creuset Factory to Table sale runs from November 9-12 at the Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, in North Charelston.