Do Not Bring Your Fidget Spinner to Work in the Le Bernardin Kitchen

Despite touting benefits like the ability to increase focus or reduce stress, fidget spinners appear to have as much support from the scientific community as my favorite childhood fad, snap bracelets—which is to say the only definitive benefit is that they make you look super, super cool. Of course, if you work in the kitchen of one of the best restaurants in the world, you already look super cool which may help explain why Chef Eric Ripert has apparently banned the spinning toys from the kitchen at Le Bernardin.

Yesterday, Ripert tweeted a photo of a fidget spinner stuck to a piece of paper with the word “Confiscated” written on it. “YEP CONFISCATED,” the executive chef confirmed in the post. “@LeBernardinNY kitchen…”

Though some Twitter users replied to tweet wondering if the toy was taken from an employee or a guest, I think it’s safe to assume that part of your Michelin-starred experience while dining at Le Bernardin is that the executive chef won’t come to your table and strip you of your belongings with the zeal of a third grade teacher. Far more likely is that one of the most revered kitchens in the world takes food preparation very seriously, which includes doing everything possible to ensure that a dish doesn’t go out to the dining room featuring charred octopus, daikon-ginger relish, yuzu kosho broth and fidget spinner. Unless that’s how the dish was intended; I’m not here to stifle any chef’s creativity.

And not to say that Ripert isn’t above having some fun. His appearances on Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown have proved that the acclaimed French chef can cut loose when called for. Still, most activities in the kitchen require not just a cook’s complete attention, but also usually the use of both hands. Plus, if you absolutely must keep occupied by making something spin, just grab a blender.

