Will Lay's Roll Out an Avocado Toast Flavor This Month?

Avocados: They’re everywhere. No, like...everywhere. Not just on our tacos and toast, but even in our yogurt. They’ve even got their own clothing lines these days.

Are we surprised, though? The creamy fruit is currently experiencing an all-time high level of popularity. The number of avocados consumed by Americans rose from 1.1 pounds per capita in 1999 to 5.8 pounds per capita, according to GrubStreet. And during the Super Bowl each year, we’re estimated to eat almost 278 million of them.

Now, avocados are taking over yet another area of our lives...and even given their current celeb status, we can’t say we saw this one coming. Lay’s just might be coming out with avocado toast potato chips.