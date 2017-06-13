Grab Your Grits and Borscht and Watch the Jeff Sessions Hearing

When former FBI director James Comey gave testimony last week before the Senate Intelligence Committee in an ongoing investigation into the Trump Administration, a Washington, D.C. bar offered free drinks to its patrons every time the president took to Twitter and mentioned Comey (sadly for the customers, the President didn't oblige). Today, Attorney General Jeff Sessions is appearing before Congress, and while you may need a drink as you listen in, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has another idea: grab your grits and borscht and eat up.

The show is live streaming Sessions' testimony on its Facebook page, and it is tallying up each time the attorney general says certain words. When Sessions or a senator drops a casual "recusal," "perjury," or flat-out deflects a question, Colbert and his cohorts want you to eat grits—a Southern specialty. And when you hear "Russia," "hackers," or "interference," nosh on some borscht—a treat found in the foreign nation in question. (Note: If you're playing along, you should have been stuffing yourself with grits at 4:28 p.m.) Meanwhile, somebody on staff is dumping said foods into containers on either side of the screen.

https://www.facebook.com/colbertlateshow/videos/1153295211481895/ Want a fun way to watch the Attorney General testify before Congress? We're keeping score with 'A Culinary Representation Of The Jeff Sessions Hearing' - join us now! Posted by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, June 13, 2017

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is calling the game "A Culinary Representation Of The Jeff Sessions Hearing," and nearly 2,000 people are playing along—or at least tuning in on Facebook. The video and its accompanying post had more than 5,000 likes and more than 6,000 (very divided) comments, as of this publishing. If you missed out, the video should be available in its entirety shortly after the livestream ends.

If you're looking for a good grits recipe, may we recommend this classic cheesy dish or this especially creamy version? For borscht on the fly—though we bet Sessions will be talking for a while—try out this almost-instant chilled recipe. But with more time, this beef, beet, and cabbage borscht recipe is hard to beat.